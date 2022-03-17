Squid Game’s star cast-promoted Klaycity to list crypto token on OKX

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
KlayCity is a LandFi Metaverse where district NFT owners can govern, explore and earn while enjoying the gaming experience. OKX said it sees huge potential in both non-fungible tokens and play-to-earn blockchain games to make the crypto space even more accessible to more people
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by spot trading volume, on Thursday announced the listing of ORB (Klaycity). Klaycity is one of South Korea’s biggest metaverse projects and is promoted by the star cast of the famous web series Squid Game.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by spot trading volume, on Thursday announced the listing of ORB (Klaycity). Klaycity is one of South Korea’s biggest metaverse projects and is promoted by the star cast of the famous web series Squid Game.
Listing is a part of OKX’s long-term strategy to boost the adoption of metaverse tokens.
KlayCity is a decentralized LandFi metaverse built on the Klaytn Blockchain. The entire platform is decentralized and utilizes staking, minting, and burning to create a seamless LandFi environment. ORB tokens act as a native for the Klaycity Metaverse.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the crypto exchange, during the current phase, a total supply of one crore ORB tokens will be available for subscription on OKX maximum subscription amount of 50,000 ORB per individual. Users from various countries, including India, can use OKB tokens to participate in token sale on 21 March 2022.
Commenting on the development, Jay Hao, chief executive officer of OKX.com said, “We are thrilled to list ORB (Klaycity) token on our platform as it is a part of our strategy to focus on metaverse tokens to expand our offering to the esteemed users. Our aim is to always keep our users engaged with the latest technologies to make their association with OKX a delightful and unique experience."
OKX is serving over 20 million users in over 100 countries with a bitcoin futures trading volume of $1.5 billion daily.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KlayCity is a LandFi Metaverse where district NFT owners can govern, explore and earn while enjoying the gaming experience. OKX said it sees huge potential in both non-fungible tokens and play-to-earn blockchain games to make the crypto space even more accessible to more people.
Jake Choi, CEO of KlayCity, said “We are excited to collaborate with OKX for offering ORB (Klaycity) token to the users across multiple geographies. We aim to build a global ecosystem to boost the creator economy over the blockchain which will encourage more DAOs to come up and join the metaverse revolution."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!