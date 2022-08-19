Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter
1 min read.08:35 PM ISTElizabeth Howcroft,Samuel Indyk, Reuters
Tether, one of the world's largest stablecoins reported decline in its reserves from assets worth $82.4 billion at the end of March to $66.4 billion at the end of June
Tether, one of the world's largest stablecoins by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March.
The reserves statement on Tether's website comes a day after it said it had switched to accountancy firm BDO Italia to certify its reserves and that it would aim to release monthly reports by the end of the year.
Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to keep constant value, such as a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg. They are widely used in cryptocurrency trading to move funds between different cryptocurrencies or into regular cash.
Financial regulators worldwide have warned that stablecoins could pose a risk to wider financial stability, with Britain among major economies looking to regulate the sector.
Tether says its coin maintains its value by holding dollar-denominated reserves to match or exceed the value of Tether coins in circulation.
Tether's $66.4 billion reserve assets exceed its $66.2 billion liabilities, BDO Italia said in the statement.
Holdings of U.S. Treasury bills fell to $28.9 billion in the second quarter, the statement said, a $10.3 billion drop from the $39.2 billion it held in the first quarter.
Commercial paper and certificates of deposit were down to $8.4 billion, showing an $11.7 billion drop.