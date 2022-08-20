Stablecoin USDC: Benefits and use cases

Stablecoin USDC: Benefits and use cases3 min read . 12:10 PM IST
- One of the top stablecoins in terms of market capitalization, USDC enables rapid and affordable value exchanges
The USD Coin (USDC) protocol, which was introduced in 2018 by a joint venture between Coinbase and Circle called Centre, was developed to give cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors the option of transacting using its native coin, which is indexed to the US Dollar.
Stablecoins, or cryptocurrency tokens like USDC, serve as a bridge between somewhat volatile cryptocurrencies and stable fiat currencies in the real world.
They are quickly becoming the preferred method of seamless global commerce.
Although stablecoins may be anchored to any fiat currency or even to other assets like gold, the designers of USDC chose to algorithmically tie the stablecoin's value to the US dollar because it is the chosen unit of account for the majority of international transactions so as to encourage uptake more quickly.
As a result, USDC basically functions as a digital version of the US Dollar and enables its owners to make cryptocurrency payments for products and services without having to worry about market fluctuations depreciating their fiat wealth when they convert it to cryptocurrency.
The USD Coin protocol, developed with the goal of giving everyone simple access to cryptocurrencies, provides an open-source smart contract for other blockchain projects to use in the creation of distinctive goods like wallets and exchanges.
Using USDC's Payouts solution, organisations and individuals may utilise the USDC token as a payment or reward system for internal consumption or even to reward staff members, partners, or other affiliates.
USDC tokens may be acquired with any fiat currency and changed back into it in a few easy steps. They are offered at a price that is constant with the value of the US dollar.
Users only need to create an account with any partner exchange that accepts USDC and send fiat funds equal to the quantity of tokens they wish to buy.
Instead of using these partner exchanges, investors and companies may buy the stablecoin directly by creating a Circle account.
Credit cards and bank account transfers are only two of the numerous ways that fiat money may be transferred.
Withdrawals are triggered when the exchange makes a request to the USDC smart contract, which transforms the stablecoin back into fiat money.
An equivalent amount of USDC tokens are burned for every liquidation of USDC tokens, keeping the system in the proper balance for perfect operation.
The USDC has consistently kept the highest standards of trust and openness by providing a quicker, more effective, and safer means to transfer or exchange money on a worldwide scale.
Long-term benefits include the stablecoin surviving the Luna fiasco and promptly regaining its dollar peg in the wake of Terra's catastrophic meltdown.
The USDC reserves, which as of last week totaled roughly $56 billion, are actually kept in separate accounts with authorised US financial institutions and are kept fully distinct from Circle's operating accounts.
These funds are maintained in the form of cash and short-term US Treasury bonds.
The company has even announced that it plans to disclose the stablecoin’s reserves on a daily basis, a move that will further bolster its rise up the stablecoin rankings table.
The fact that Circle, one of the world's top bitcoin financial services companies, has repeatedly stated that it intends to go public by the end of 2022 is further evidence of the company's superior financial standing in comparison to its competitors.
In established economies like the USA, USDC is quickly displacing traditional banking systems since users only pay small transfer costs for transactions.
Contrary to certain other stablecoins like Terra, the USDC developer team has kept its word and provided 100% collateral to ensure that the stablecoin is always redeemable.
As a result, USDC has won the hearts of numerous investors all over the world.
