Stablecoins: the real crypto craze
The Economist 4 min read 26 Apr 2025, 05:19 PM IST
SummaryPolicymakers are racing to catch up with their rapid rise
Behind the vaulted arches of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, above the haggling and the crush, a quieter trade unfolds. In dimly lit corridors, men slip in and out of back rooms, clutching bundles of dollars. Amid the shadows, a trader says that he deals in millions daily, mostly swapped for stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to other assets, usually the greenback.
