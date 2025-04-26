Stablecoins: the real crypto craze

Tether insists its model is secure. It has proved resilient: during the Terra-Luna collapse, the firm made more than $10bn in redemptions in a fortnight while maintaining its peg to the dollar. Yet Tether’s opacity means that future difficulties cannot be ruled out, says Rajeev Bamra of Moody’s, a rating agency. Unlike Circle, its main rival, Tether does not undergo independent audits, making it hard to know whether its assets—which besides Treasuries include riskier things, such as bitcoin—match its liabilities. Nor does it disclose where its reserves are held. S&P, another rating agency, assigns tether a risk rating (in terms of its ability to keep its dollar peg) of four out of five. Circle’s USDC gets a two.