Stage set for return of Binance, Kucoin to India

“We are yet to decide on the quantum of fine to be levied on Binance, and the process is likely to take some time," said Vivek Aggarwal, director of FIU, which comes under the finance ministry. "They have gotten registered with us, as part of a two-step process. The second step is to complete compliance proceedings after an order from FIU. Kucoin’s proceeding has been concluded, and they are now as compliant as an Indian virtual assets service provider (VASP)," Aggarwal said after meeting 46 VASPs on Friday.