Standard Chartered raises year-end target of Bitcoin to $1,50,000
“We think the gold analogy – in terms of both ETF impact and the optimal portfolio mix – remains a good starting point for estimating the ‘correct’ BTC price level medium-term,” Standard Chartered said in a note.
Standard Chartered has revised its year-end prediction for Bitcoin, raising it from $100,000 to $150,000. This bullish trend is expected to persist in the foreseeable future. Additionally, BTC is projected to hit a cycle high of $250,000 before stabilizing around $200,000 next year.
