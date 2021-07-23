Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application from 1973 is up for auction again, this time as a non-fungible token (NFT) version as well as the original physical document. It is said to be the 'world’s first' in which the digital version of the job application is up in direct competition with the real physical copy in an effort to find which has more value.

The single-page application is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon and three years before he founded Apple. The application does not show which role and what company Jobs was applying for. A year later, he joined video-game maker Atari as a technician, where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.

View Full Image Source: stevejobsjobapplication.com

As per the website (https://stevejobsjobapplication.com/), the auction for the application ends in 5 days with the auction which is organized by London-based entrepreneur Olly Joshi, is set to close on July 28.

NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate, typically paid for in ethereum cryptocurrency.

Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application fetched 162,000 pounds (about ₹1.6 crore) in an auction by Charterfields in March 2021. The same application was previously sold at an auction in 2018 for over $175,000 (about 1.2 crore).





