The pressure on macroeconomic indicators due to a host of factors that sprang in the first half of this year led to great volatility in market conditions. Bears toppled equities across sectoral indices on a global level. This also showcased a new pattern of trading in the cryptocurrency market, especially the leader Bitcoin which did take a massive beating. There was a correlation between the movement of Bitcoin and stocks. In the past, where Bitcoin or other cryptos were seen as a medium of escape from volatile conditions, and even compared to havens like gold, were vulnerable just like equities. However, this year, the correlation between Bitcoin and stocks are higher. In August so far, markets are recovering from their previous losses, and stocks have managed to perform better compared to Bitcoin.

