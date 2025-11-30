Strategy insiders kept buying preferred stock as Bitcoin price slid
Summary
The Bitcoin treasury company sells common stock, preferred, and debt to fund its crypto purchases.
Strategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has found itself in the crosshairs of a crypto selloff that has also weighed on its common stock. One insider saw a buying opportunity in the company’s preferred stock.
