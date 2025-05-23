Strategy’s Up to $2.1 Billion Preferred Sale to Test Crypto Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Saylor’s Strategy plans to sell up to $2.1 billion of 10% perpetual strife preferred stock. The latest offering hit as Bitcoin rose to an all-time high.

Sales of the preferred shares will be made as an “at the market offering,” meaning the securities will be sold from time to time, according to a filing Thursday.

The leveraged Bitcoin proxy has raised billions of dollars from crypto-linked securities to fund its Bitcoin purchases as part of the company’s goal of raising $84 billion from equity and fixed-income offerings. Strategy’s success has ignited a flurry of copycat trades across the industry, which is making such transactions more common and testing investors’ enthusiasm for such deals.

So far the demand, along with a crypto-friendly administration, has helped fueled a rally in digital assets with Bitcoin surpassing $111,000 for the first time on Thursday. The company formerly known as MicroStrategy has about $19 billion remaining for equity offerings and $35.5 billion remaining for convertible offerings as of May 19, according to filings.

The perpetual strife preferred stock is available to retail traders and pays a 10% dividend. The preferred stock will be offered for an initial liquidation price of $100 per share.

Perpetual strife preferred stocks were previously offered at $85 per share and have seen a 16% return since launch, according to Strategy.

Strategy shares rose as much as 5.9% on Thursday and have climbed more 40% so far this year.

