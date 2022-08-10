Even after the gut-wrenching fall of major cryptocurrencies, countries remain interested in digital assets. A study by price tracker CoinGecko provides interesting insights on how few countries still remain curious about cryptocurrencies despite market pullbacks.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation ranked top in the study of most curious nation about cryptocurrencies.

The West Asian nation scored 371 points in the study that monitored Google Trends for six searches such as “buy crypto" or “invest in crypto" etc., . Nigeria is followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the financial centre of the world, Singapore which had most searches on Ethereum.

“This study provides interesting insight into which countries remain most interested in cryptocurrency in spite of market pullbacks," CoinGecko’s co-founder Bobby Ong said in an emailed statement.

“The countries at the top of this list appear to be keenest to buy the dip, and highlight their long-term outlook for cryptocurrencies." he said according to news agency Bloomberg.

In June this year, the Nigerian stock exchange decided to go ahead with a blockchain enabled platform to deepen trade and attract young investors. The exchange aims to start the platform by next year.

This comes after the order of the Nigerian Central Bank to commercial banks in early 2021 to stop transactions in cryptocurrencies. The Central Bank cited threats to the financial system.

With Inputs from Bloomberg.