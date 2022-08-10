Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Study finds most curious nation about cryptocurrencies

Study finds most curious nation about cryptocurrencies

For few countries, more interest in cryptocurrencies began since the digital assets began to decline in April
1 min read . 10 Aug 2022 Edited By Devesh Kumar

The study provides interesting insight into which countries remain most interested in cryptocurrency in spite of market pullbacks

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Even after the gut-wrenching fall of major cryptocurrencies, countries remain interested in digital assets. A study by price tracker CoinGecko provides interesting insights on how few countries still remain curious about cryptocurrencies despite market pullbacks.

Even after the gut-wrenching fall of major cryptocurrencies, countries remain interested in digital assets. A study by price tracker CoinGecko provides interesting insights on how few countries still remain curious about cryptocurrencies despite market pullbacks.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation ranked top in the study of most curious nation about cryptocurrencies.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation ranked top in the study of most curious nation about cryptocurrencies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The West Asian nation scored 371 points in the study that monitored Google Trends for six searches such as “buy crypto" or “invest in crypto" etc., . Nigeria is followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the financial centre of the world, Singapore which had most searches on Ethereum.

“This study provides interesting insight into which countries remain most interested in cryptocurrency in spite of market pullbacks," CoinGecko’s co-founder Bobby Ong said in an emailed statement.

“The countries at the top of this list appear to be keenest to buy the dip, and highlight their long-term outlook for cryptocurrencies." he said according to news agency Bloomberg.

In June this year, the Nigerian stock exchange decided to go ahead with a blockchain enabled platform to deepen trade and attract young investors. The exchange aims to start the platform by next year.

This comes after the order of the Nigerian Central Bank to commercial banks in early 2021 to stop transactions in cryptocurrencies. The Central Bank cited threats to the financial system.

 With Inputs from Bloomberg.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.