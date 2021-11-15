India's cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar's exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFT) collection was announced on Monday, that will go live from 21 November.

Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan Gavaskar took to twitter to announce the launch of NFT and it will be rolled out by alwaysfirst.io.

"I am looking forward to launching this first NFT series where I share my key highlights and tell the story of those moments. I am excited by connecting with a new generation of digital-native sports fans and invite you to join me on this journey," Sunil Gavaskar said.

Members can get access to unique team benefits and rewards alongside a passionate community of dedicated Sunil Gavaskar followers, as well as insights into the master's career and achievements that can only be accessed by being part of The First Team.

There are three current categories of NFTs planned for the collection that include access to hall of fame standard and premium.

There is also a combination of virtual and real world chances to connect with Sunil Gavaskar, including in-person meet and greets, Virtual Chat groups, Virtual AMA sessions, Lunch at the cricket, Sports dinners, Batting Masterclasses

There are 51,036 Hall of Fame Access NFTs in this world's first cricket collection. The collection is broken down into 5 Series, the first 4 being released initially and the 5th held as a bonus for key community members who own the first 4 emblems.

The number of NFTs in each series are related to key statistics from Sunil Gavaskar's career:

Tier 1 – Number of runs scored in First Class Cricket - 25,843

Tier 2 – Number of run scored in International Cricket – 13,214

Tier 3 – Celebrating being the first cricketer to 10 000 runs – 10,000

Tier 4 – The year Sunil bought an end to his sparkling career – 1,988

What are NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are digital tokens that can be verified as unique, and thus not able to be swapped or replaced by another equivalent token within the blockchain. The digital asset also represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. NFTs are bought and sold online, and each NFT has a unique identifying code – stored on a Blockchain – that ensures its uniqueness as a 'digital collectible'.

