Following the footsteps of other superstar Indian actors, Sunny Leone became the first Indian actress to enter the non-fungible tokens (NFT) marketplace.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating. NFTs are bought by collectors and investors and can be bought and sold in the secondary market. The creator of the NFT has the option of either putting a unique piece on the block or sell the NFT to a limited number of collectors.

The actress took to Twitter to announce her first collectible venture.

"Meet the Misftiz! This is misfitz HONEY! She loves the color pink…boys with tattoos…and then eats them for lunch Smiling face with horns. What the world has been waiting for!!! #SUNNYLEONENFT collectibles Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes," Sunny Leone tweeted.

Speaking on the launch, Sunny Leone told news agency IANS: "This was a private sale and it sold out immediately. I am beyond excited about the hype behind my collection and the support from the community. In many ways, I am myself a misfit so there wasn't anything that's more appropriate than this collection."

The rage for NFTs has taken India’s entertainment and social media industry by storm with a host of Bollywood and regional stars lining up to sell their digital collectibles.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan went live with his NFT auction with three sets of collections on beyondlife.club. While the mega star was the first from the film fraternity to announce an NFT sale event, Salman Khan joined the bandwagon with the “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke... Stay tuned, bhai log!" post in his signature style as the Bhai of Bollywood.

However, Bachchan was not the first Indian celebrity to go live with the NFT auction.

Malayalam movie star Dulquer Salmaan signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based technology company Ammbr to hold an NFT sale last month for his film Kurup. Salmaan, who also co-produced the film, put on block the film’s poster signed by both director Srinath Rajendran and Salmaan, besides videos with embedded music and digital artwork.

Rapper Raftaar, singer Mika Singh, and YouTuber Amit Badana have also tied up with NFT marketplaces.

