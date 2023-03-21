Why Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency prices have been rallying1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Most cryptocurrencies have gained momentum in the recent days
Most cryptocurrencies have gained momentum in the recent days with Bitcoin price hovering above the $28,000 level for the first time since June 2022. The largest digital coin has gained roughly 25% since March 8, when signs first emerged of trouble around Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which has since folded and ignited turmoil among other lenders.
