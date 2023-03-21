Why Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency prices have been rallying

“According to Block statistics, nearly $300 million in leveraged BTC short positions were liquidated in the last week. This amounts to more than $300 million in buying pressure for BTC. During a bear market, this is quite substantial because it doesn't take nearly as much money to drive prices up or down. Binance's conversion of $1 billion in BUSD into BTC, ETH, BNB, and other unnamed cryptocurrencies is likely to have contributed to the recent rise. Another reason is the official announcement of the Ethereum Shanghai hard fork update date (April 12), which will allow users to withdraw their staked Eth and is expected to stimulate Ethereum market demand," said Rajagopal Menon Vice president WazirX.