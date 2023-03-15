SVB crisis: What lesson crypto investors can learn from US banks fallout?

Many eyes shifted toward the crypto market when the US shut down Silicon Valley Bank in a surprising move. SVB was not just the largest lender of unicorns, startups, and techs but was also home to some of the crypto companies' reserves. While SVB shocks were enough to send jitters across the market, other lenders' demise such as Signature Bank and Silvergate escalated the knock-on effect in cryptocurrencies. Majority wonder how much impact the crypto market which has been on a roller coaster ride since last year — will face from this US banks failure.

