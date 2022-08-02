Switch watchmaker Hublot now accepts crypto payments

Customers who purchase through this Hublot cooperation with BitPay partnership also have an option of 100 different cryptocurrency wallets, including BitPay Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, Exodus, and others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BitPay is accepted for payments up to $30,000 at a time when purchasing watches with cryptocurrencies.
Kuoni Business Travel, one of the oldest business travel agencies in the Swiss market founded in 1906, and BitPay had previously signed a partnership agreement.
Business trips on this behemoth can now be planned with the acceptance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, SHIB, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BitPay has established multiple collaborations over the past few years in numerous European and American nations, considerably increasing the acceptance of cryptocurrencies worldwide.