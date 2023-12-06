Switzerland: Lugano city allows taxpayers to use Bitcoin, Tether to pay taxes
Residents of Lugano can simply scan a code on their bill and pay the desired amount with their preferred mobile crypto wallet
Lugano, the Swiss city has allowed taxpayers to use cryptocurrencies to pay taxes, fines and all other invoices from the municipality.
