Terra 2.0: Do Kwon's Terraform Labs launched its new blockchain on Saturday. The original Terra chain has been rebranded as Terra Classic, while a new chain has been created with the existing name Terra and made available for trading from today onward. Due to the de-pegging of the former chain, LUNA is witnessing extreme volatility. Also, steep selloff in broader crypto markets further added to woes. Terra coins were currently in deep red, although, the new coin LUNA did reach to almost $20-mark.

