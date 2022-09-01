The global crypto market is trading currently at $967.24 billion down by 1.33% over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.64 billion, which makes a 13.15% decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.80 billion, 8.97% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $59.31 billion, which is 91.76% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, as per CoinMarketCap.