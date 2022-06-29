Terra Classic up over 55% in a day: Will LUNC bounce back again?

Under the new crypto tax regime, effective April 1, any income from the “transfer" of a “virtual digital asset" will be taxed at a flat rate of 30%. It does not explicitly mention how airdrops should be taxed, but Jay Sayta, a technology and gaming lawyer, and Manhar Garegrat, executive director of policy at crypto exchange CoinDCX, said the distributions can be seen as income and are subject to the tax.