Terra LUNA crash sparks caution in crypto market. What should investors do?

The crash in Terra sisters has still mind-boggled investors across the globe sparking cautions in the crypto market. Top of the house cryptos Bitcoin and Ether also faced the brunt of selling pressure in stablecoins. The volatility stays in the crypto market as uncertainties around the stable coins after Terra sisters' free fall has raised questions over the stability in crypto assets. On Friday, the market surged in terms of valuation but nosedived in volumes. Bitcoin struggles to float above the $30,000-mark.

