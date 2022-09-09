Terra Luna skyrockets over 200% in 24 hours. Should you invest?

A few months ago, the hype in Terra tokens was all about USTC and old Luna's crash that wiped out reportedly $40 billion in wealth. The fear emerged in mid-May when Terra's USD erased its peg of $1. This led to a deep free fall in both Terra sisters with old Luna tokens collapsing to zero levels. Investors, exchanges, and firms that were great believers in Terra USD in the early months of 2022 saw their wealth evaporate. The impact of Terras in mid-May led to an intense liquidity crunch and the industry is still trying to breathe through it. Since the launch of Terra 2.0, the tokens have been volatile, however, picked up momentum since last week.

