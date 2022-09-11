Terra LUNA, USTC, Classic LUNC rise 80-240% in 7 days. Here's why

Talking about Terra's performance, Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX highlighted that recently Terra Luna Classic has gone from 10,000 points per coin to 12,500 points per coin. In May, the buzz was about why Terra Luna Classic was falling, whether it would ever be re-pegged and whether it would ever be able to stabilise the UST again. Then the debate slowly shifted to Terra Luna Classic vs Terra Luna 2.0, which one's going to be better.