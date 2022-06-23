Terra coins holding the initial of UST and LUNA were like the eye candy in the crypto market in the following months after their launch in 2018. The UST stable coin is pegged to the US dollar, South Korean won, Mongolian tugrik, and the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies. It had a one-to-one peg through an algorithm and was supposed to never go below the $1 mark. The coins had a promising picture back then and many crypto exchanges supported them including Binance and Coinbase.

