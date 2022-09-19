Terra's Do Kwon is at risk of Interpol red notice from South Korean prosecutors

In mid-May, amidst macroeconomic uncertainties that fuelled a deep bearish tone in global markets, had also made cryptocurrencies vulnerable. The worst to be hit were Terra tokens USD which erased its peg of $1, and its sister Luna which hit zero levels. This eroded billions of dollars of investors' wealth. The cryptocurrency market is still in the recovery stage from the Terra crash. A liquidity crunch has escalated in the crypto world with many exchanges opting for bankruptcy proceedings, or looking for fundraising or merger.

