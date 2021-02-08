Tesla and Bitcoin: What could possibly go wrong?2 min read . 09:06 PM IST
Elon Musk’s bitcoin purchase for Tesla is another warning for investors in the wake of GameStop mania
GameStop mania was a wake-up call, but now the capital markets have truly reached ludicrous mode.
Electric-car maker Tesla said in a securities filing Monday that it has purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and that it expects to begin accepting payment in the cryptocurrency for its products in the future. Tesla shares and bitcoin both traded higher after the announcement. This follows social media posts by the auto maker’s influential boss, Elon Musk, that already had helped drive bitcoin’s price to a record. The announcement added roughly $100 billion to the combined market value of bitcoin and Tesla on Monday.
