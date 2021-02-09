Tesla buying sends bitcoin above $48,000; experts see profit booking ahead

Prices of bitcoin surged above the $48,000 level for the first time on Tuesday after the US electric-car maker Tesla said it has invested $1.5 billion, becoming the biggest company yet to back the digital asset. Tesla revealed the position after its chief Elon Musk came out in support of bitcoin and a relatively smaller cryptocurrency dogecoin over the past few weeks.

The recent rally in bitcoin has made it more valuable at $888 billion compared with Tesla’s market capitalization of around $869 billion.

The world’s oldest cryptocurrency moved in a wide range of $38,910.48-48,226.25 over the past 24 hours and was trading at $47,768, up 22% at around 1.40 pm, as per data available with crypto-exchange WazirX.

“Investments from international hedge funds have continued to rise and Indian exchanges’ daily volumes have also gone up by at least 20%. This got hotter when Tesla announced that it bought Bitcoin and will start accepting it for payments. This pushed up prices by 15% in less than a few hours of the announcement," said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin.

Other major cryptocurrencies such as ethereum, tether and ripple were also trading up to 11% higher.

However, experts are of the opinion that there might be some profit-taking ahead.

“The inflow of money has significantly increased, and this has given the stability to prices, which were getting overpriced. Given that we are approaching the financial year-end next month, we can expect some consolidation and profit booking over the next few weeks the way we saw in November and December in developed countries for whom December is the financial year-end," Vishwanath added.

Meanwhile, India's minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the bill on cryptocurrencies is being finalized and will be sent to the Cabinet soon for approval.

The government on 29 January had listed a bill in Lok Sabha to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India.

