The irreversibility and anonymity of many cryptocurrency transactions makes them popular for scammers and criminals, and the assets have fueled a surge in ransomware attacks such as the one that hit Colonial Pipeline Ltd. in 2021. The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency market, its self-governance and its murky links to the broader financial system also have raised concerns about stability. While hiccups have largely been contained within the crypto market, the potential for spillover effects into the real world could grow as more people invest their savings in the asset class.