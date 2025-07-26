The Bitcoin is full of contradictions. It could still climb some more.
Ian Salisbury , Barrons 4 min read 26 Jul 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Summary
Citigroup has a bull case of $199,00 for the cryptocurrency and a bear case of $64,000.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bitcoin is in the midst of another historic rally. Can it continue? Your guess is as good as anyone’s. The bearish arguments, so far proved wrong by the market, haven’t changed. The bullish arguments remain as mercurial—and contradictory—as ever.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story