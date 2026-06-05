A boom in cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds has given investors more ways to buy digital assets over the past 2½ years. But more isn’t always better.
The boom in crypto ETFs has a downside for investors
SummaryInvestors face higher costs and the unwelcome prospect of fund closures as more digital-asset funds come to market.
A boom in cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds has given investors more ways to buy digital assets over the past 2½ years. But more isn’t always better.
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