The boom in crypto ETFs has a downside for investors

A boom in cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds has given investors more ways to buy digital assets over the past 2½ years. But more isn’t always better.
A boom in cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds has given investors more ways to buy digital assets over the past 2½ years. But more isn’t always better.
The problem for investors is that many of these new funds carry higher fees, as well as the risk of closure for funds that don’t gain traction.
The problem for investors is that many of these new funds carry higher fees, as well as the risk of closure for funds that don’t gain traction.
Since U.S. regulators approved spot crypto funds—those investing in a single cryptocurrency—in January 2024, asset managers have launched 130 funds and attracted tens of billions of dollars in assets. And asset managers are racing to replicate that success with 155 digital-asset ETFs in the pipeline, according to Morningstar Direct data.
But investor demand remains concentrated in low-cost bitcoin and Ethereum products from major issuers such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments, leaving many newer products struggling to attract meaningful assets or reach viable scale. Analysts warn that as many as a third of crypto ETFs could shut within two years, leaving investors with an unwelcome disruption.
Fund closures force investors out of their positions—potentially triggering capital-gains taxes and possibly leading them to find replacement exposure, often during turbulent markets.
“When a fund closes, it’s liquidated,” says Elisabeth Kashner, director of global fund analytics at FactSet. “The portfolio manager will sell the positions, turn everything to cash, and that will go out to clients sort of the same way that a dividend payment would.”
Survival of the biggest
The crypto ETF market reflects investors’ preference for low-cost funds. Within spot bitcoin ETFs, BlackRock commands nearly 60% of market share, with Fidelity capturing an additional 13%—meaning the two firms together control roughly 72% of overall spot bitcoin ETF assets, according to FactSet data. The biggest funds, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (ticker: IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), both charge annual fees of about 0.25%, putting pressure on higher-cost competitors.
The fee pressure has created casualties even among established players. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC), one of the original crypto funds before spot ETFs gained approval, still charges 1.5% annually—six times as high as competitors. The fund has seen more than $26.3 billion in net outflows since January 2024 as investors migrated to cheaper alternatives.
The average bitcoin ETF holds about $8 billion in assets, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, nearly three times the $3 billion average for U.S. ETFs generally. By contrast, many altcoin-focused funds—products tracking cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin and Ethereum—have struggled to attract investor dollars.
Products typically need at least $25 million to $100 million in assets to remain economically viable, says Daniel Sotiroff, senior manager research analyst at Morningstar, though the exact threshold depends on the issuer’s size and willingness to subsidize underperforming funds. Many recently launched crypto ETFs fall well short of that range.
“Generally speaking, about a quarter of all ETFs liquidate,” says Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “In a category like this, where there’s such a land rush, you’re probably looking at 30% to 35% that will cease to exist in a couple of years.”
So far a dozen U.S. crypto ETFs have shut, according to FactSet, but the industry’s next phase may be harsher: The firm’s analysis shows 34 crypto ETFs currently trading are at high risk of closure.
Understanding the risks
While investors don’t lose their money when ETFs liquidate, unexpected closures can be disruptive. Liquidation can force investors to realize capital gains in that tax year if the ETF had gained in value, even if they would have preferred to keep holding. That could generate an unexpected tax bill in taxable accounts.
What’s more, a liquidation could disrupt an investor’s portfolio allocation. While crypto is likely a small portfolio allocation for most investors—typically 1% to 5%, according to analysts—restoring that allocation could be costly given the volatility of digital assets.
Investors who want to maintain their allocation may need to quickly find a replacement fund, potentially incurring additional trading costs or re-entering the market at less favorable prices if prices have moved sharply.
Beyond closure risk, thinly traded crypto ETFs often carry hidden costs. Funds with limited trading volume typically have wider bid-ask spreads—or the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept for an asset—making them more expensive to buy and sell.
“When you have products that are functionally identical, do a deep dive into the operating efficiency and the trading costs,” Kashner says. “Look for low expenses, look for low trading spreads.”
She explains that investor buying and selling serves as an early warning system for a fund’s future. “In general, when flows are positive, an asset manager might have more patience with a product,” she says. “Whereas if flows are nonexistent or negative, you know that it’s harder to keep a fund open on hope alone.”