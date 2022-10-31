The case for why consumers will still want to use cryptocurrencies

Maybe not in the U.S. or Europe right now, but in Latin America, where you have countries that have hyperinflation, anytime we get into this kind of environment, you just see an explosion in interest in cryptocurrencies. If your paycheck is worth next month half of what it’s worth this month, you can put some of your money in bitcoin—and even with all the volatility, it’s a safer place to have some store of value than to keep it all in local currency. Way easier than getting dollars.

