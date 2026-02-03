The crypto-hoarding strategy is unraveling

So far, Strategy’s mNAV has stood at 1.1, down from more than two a year ago. It has continued to buy bitcoin in recent weeks, snapping up 855 bitcoins for about $75.3 million at $87,974 per bitcoin in the seven days ended on Sunday. The company, which recorded a $17.44 billion unrealized loss in the fourth quarter, is slated to report full financial results on Thursday. Its market cap has dropped from a peak of $128 billion in July to $40 billion now.