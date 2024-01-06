The Crypto Industry Holds Its Breath in Anticipation of the First Spot Bitcoin ETFs
SummaryThe SEC is facing a Wednesday deadline to approve or reject the first funds to hold the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin has rallied for months ahead of the expected launch of the first U.S. exchange-traded funds to hold the cryptocurrency. Skeptics say it is nearly out of room to run.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more