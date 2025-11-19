The crypto trades that amplified gains are now turbocharging losses
Summary
Bitcoin’s steep fall highlights the growth of risky bets offered by Wall Street and crypto firms alike.
The rally in crypto prices this year was boosted by a large heap of debt, with traders using leverage to amplify their gains. Now, after a punishing selloff in the past two weeks, the dangers of those bets are becoming apparent.
