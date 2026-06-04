The crypto winter turns colder as bitcoin extends its slide

One investment left behind in markets’ recent record run: bitcoin.
The world’s biggest cryptocurrency fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, trading at around $65,380 as of 4 p.m. ET. The token has shed 25% this year, erasing about half of its value since reaching a peak above $126,000 in early October.
For months, bitcoin had been holding its ground in a fairly narrow trading range after tumbling from its highs. Then one of bitcoin’s biggest evangelists blinked. Strategy, the largest corporate accumulator of the digital token, sold a portion of its massive holdings for the first time since the depths of the crypto winter in 2022.
The next day, bitcoin fell below $70,000 for the first time since early April.