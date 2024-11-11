The crypto world is preparing for a renaissance under Trump
Vicky Ge Huang , Caitlin Ostroff , Dave Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Nov 2024, 02:17 PM IST
SummaryBitcoin prices hit $80,000 for the first time on Sunday. The president-elect has vowed to ease the regulatory burden on crypto and create a reserve to hold the nation’s bitcoin supply.
Bernie Moreno was celebrating Tuesday night at La Centre, a banquet center in the Cleveland suburbs, when he got a call from Brian Armstrong, Brad Garlinghouse and a handful of other crypto executives.
