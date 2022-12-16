The cryptocurrency adventures of Mark Zuckerberg and SBF3 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 01:30 AM IST
One sought to comply with law and regulation, the other bought off everyone in sight.
One sought to comply with law and regulation, the other bought off everyone in sight.
Back in 2019, Facebook wanted to promote a new digital currency, Libra, to customers around the globe, many of them young people entering the cash economy for the first time through their smartphones. It seemed then a promising innovation and still does now.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started