The cryptocurrency adventures of Mark Zuckerberg and SBF

From the episode you might deduce why caveat emptor is the worst regulator except all the others, and why authority figures are often better at looking out for their own interests than yours. Joe Biden, say, decides what he should do about a pending rail strike by asking what best serves the political interests of Joe Biden. More often than not, of course, this provides a workable way forward and is why democracy remains the least terrible form of government.

