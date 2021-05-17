The factors driving crypto markets’ boom and the challenges ahead
- Bitcoin and other digital currencies have exploded in value during the pandemic, but hurdles to widespread adoption remain
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether and dogecoin have surged to highs that few investors would have predicted a year ago. The furious run has even the most optimistic traders asking: Can it last?
The forces underpinning the crypto mania mirror those that saw GameStop Corp. shares tear higher earlier this year. Excess money from stimulus checks aimed at helping the most vulnerable make rent has also found its way to brokerage accounts that offer free trading. Meanwhile, people globally have spent more time at home and in front of screens as the pandemic shut businesses.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!