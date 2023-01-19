The failure of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried will leave deep scars

It is a view which Mr Bankman-Fried’s words appear to support, if not insurmountably prove. In an interview with Bloomberg, a news website, he described how to build a token in order to borrow against it. He suggested making the number of tokens traded low relative to the number issued, thus making it easier to pump up the market capitalisation. For a token in theory worth $20m, “Maybe there hasn’t been $20m that has flowed into it yet". But “You can ...finance this, right? You put X token in a borrow-lending protocol and borrow dollars with it." Mr Bankman-Fried then described how, once these tokens have been deposited as collateral for a loan in exchange for dollars, “If you think it’s worth less than two-thirds of that, you could even just put some in there, take the dollars out. Never...give the dollars back." He gave this description of borrowing real dollars he would never give back against a low-float, imaginary token on April 25th—two months before Three Arrows Capital was liquidated, and Alameda’s problems seem to have started.