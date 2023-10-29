The Hunt for Crypto’s Most Famous Fugitive. ‘Everyone Is Looking for Me.’
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 29 Oct 2023, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryAfter a $40 billion cryptocurrency crash, Do Kwon hopscotched across Asia and Europe to evade authorities.
Fallen crypto tycoon Do Kwon was ready to get out of Montenegro. He and his colleague arrived at the small Balkan country’s main airport, where a Bombardier business jet was waiting to take them to Dubai.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less