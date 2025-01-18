The man making billions from the wildest bitcoin bet

Spending time in his Miami estate in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Saylor tried figuring out what to do with the company’s cash. Worried about a potential surge in inflation, as the government spent money to keep the economy afloat, Saylor studied bitcoin anew. He became a believer. Soon, Saylor was pitching his board on the idea of using the cash to buy bitcoin. They agreed, mostly because there didn’t seem to be any better alternatives for the company. At the least, the bet would draw some useful attention, they figured.