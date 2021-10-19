The ‘risk-free’ crypto trade is back in a big way

Futures in contango indicates that the supply of Bitcoin is plentiful because there is no cap on futures open interest, says Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. As long as enough traders post sufficient margin with a clearinghouse, any two counterparties can create a new futures contract by initiating a trade, he said. Right now, a lot of traders might be betting that a futures-based ETF will be a big forced buyer in the market. Whatever money ends up flowing into the product will have to be employed to buy futures contracts, the thinking goes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}