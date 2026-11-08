The shadowy crypto services helping the Binance hackers launder stolen billions

When hackers pulled off the biggest cyberheist in history last week—pilfering more than $6 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Binance—their work had only just begun.
Within minutes, the hackers began to execute an equally historic money-laundering operation, splintering funds into more than 10,000 crypto wallets, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis—part of an effort to ferry the ill-gotten gains beyond the reach of law enforcement and any crypto companies that might try to seize the money or block its passage.