The significance of IC15: India’s first  crypto index

CryptoWire constituted an Index Committee of domain experts, industry practitioners, and academicians that will select cryptocurrencies from the top 400 coins in terms of market capitalization. The eligible cryptocurrency should have traded on at least 90% of the days during the review period and be among the 100 most liquid cryptocurrencies in terms of trading value. Also, the cryptocurrency should be in the top 50 in terms of the circulating market capitalization. The committee will then select the top 15 cryptocurrencies. The index will be reviewed quarterly.

