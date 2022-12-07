There is no free money in bitcoin4 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Bargain hunters should be cautious about the discounted share price of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to its underlying coin holdings
Bargain hunters should be cautious about the discounted share price of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to its underlying coin holdings
Who wouldn’t want to buy a dollar for 60 cents? The same answer would hold if the currency in question were euros, yen or even bitcoin. But, in the case of one of the largest holders of the cryptocurrency, there is a catch.